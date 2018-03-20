2018 NAB Show: Sencore Preparing 4K/UHD and 4K/HEVC Decoders

LAS VEGAS—Sencore will spotlight its new MRD 7000 4K/UHD contribution decoder and MRD 6000 4K/HEVC distribution decoder at the 2018 NAB Show. The MRD 7000 is a reference decoder for JPEG 2000, HEVC, H.264, MPEG2 and HDR codecs, with support for 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, 4x 3G-SDI or SMPTE 2110 outputs. The MRD 6000 receives IP, ASI, RF and other inputs and natively decodes HEVC, H.264 and MPEG2 up to 1080p60. It can be upgraded to 4K/UHD output via 4x 3G-SDI.

For video-centric switching, processing and digital turnarounds, the DMG 4200/4100 features SMPTE 2110 encapsulation/de-encapsulation and JPEG 2000, HEVC and H.264 encoding and decoding. And the new SD12X SDI over IP converter, available as a low-cost one to four channel standalone unit or openGear card, with support for JPEG 2000, SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110.

For MPEG/IP playout and streaming, Sencore will also introduce the MIP 6210 High Bitrate IP Video Streamer and TSS 6220 Transport Stream Server for video streaming, recording, delay and disaster recovery.

Sencore ‘s VideoBRIDGE solutions, which monitor compressed audio, video and data services on any cable headend, satellite, OTT or telco network, help troubleshoot problems. Sencore monitoring probes provide full support for ASI, DVB-S/S2, 8VSB, QAM, fiber and 1G/10G/40G/100G IPTV/OTT interfaces, with 24/7 confidence transport stream monitoring.

New VideoBRIDGE products include: the VB440 real-time analyzer for SMPTE 2110, with 100-GigE speeds for handling HD/3G/4K signals; and the Nomad-Pro portable RF/Sat/IP/ASI/OTT monitoring tool, which provides a Wi-Fi hotspot for field setup.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Sencore will be in booth SU1916. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

