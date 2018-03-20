2018 NAB Show: SDVI to Demo Cloud-based Media Supply Chain Management

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, SDVI Corporation will demonstrate Rally Gateway and Rally Access, two new features of its Rally media supply chain management platform. As a cloud-based SaaS service, Rally streamlines quality control and optimizes content submission, while lowering costs.

Rally Gateway creates customer-branded content submission portals that serve as automated on-ramps into the media supply chain. The raw materials can come from internal or external content production partners.

With Rally Gateway, content producers submit their material to the supply chain through a secure web interface that automatically logs the arrival and initiates the supply chain and validates compliance with the distributor’s requirements.

Rally Access lets media supply chain managers view issues discovered during preparation and packaging on a familiar, timeline-based interface within Adobe Premiere. It marks segments for rapid evaluation and resolution using metadata that comes from Rally-supported tools, including quality control, compliance, compression and AI engines, like speech to text conversion and visual recognition.

Rally Access also makes it easier to locate segments that may still require manual verification and address them from within Adobe Premiere. Work orders are automatically created to track the progress of manual steps so operators can focus on completing tasks rather than documenting their work.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. SDVI Corporation will be in booth SU12813. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

