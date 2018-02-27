2018 NAB Show: Pebble Beach to Showcase Virtualized IP Channel Solution

LAS VEGAS—Pebble Beach Systems will highlight its Orca virtualized IP channel solution, Dolphin Channel in a Box (CiaB) and Marina automated playout system at the 2018 NAB Show.

Orca enables users to deploy multiple, virtualized IP channels from public or private cloud platforms. This software-defined channel delivery solution now offers low-latency NDI confidence monitoring, increasing reliability for live applications.

As a multichannel playout automation system, Marina can replace legacy and end-of-life automation systems and incorporate new and evolving technologies, while minimizing operational disruption. New options include enhanced channel redundancy options, SCTE-104 encoding and enhanced SmartPanel capability.

Lighthouse, a web-based management and monitoring tool for Marina, enables secure, real-time remote access. With its web-based GUI and channel design tools, broadcasters can deploy virtualized channels tailored to their needs.

Pebble Beach’s automated Dolphin integrated channel device now incorporates best-of-breed software plugins—including Ross and Pixel Power graphics, Linear Acoustic loudness, EEG live captioning and Kantar and Nielsen watermarking—enabling users to integrate preferred solutions within Dolphin.

For broadcasters transitioning to the cloud, Pebble Beach’s Beluga content management system integrates closely with Marina to streamline workflows, manage the media supply chain on-premise and in the cloud and prepare content for linear playout, OTT and VOD distribution.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Pebble Beach will be in booth SL4528. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

