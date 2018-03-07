2018 NAB Show: PAG to Spotlight New Accessories for Battery Systems

LAS VEGAS—PAG will showcase new lightweight, compact accessories for its PAGlink battery systems at the 2018 NAB Show.

PAGlink PowerHub is a lightweight, ultra-compact, user-configurable camera accessory power device that eliminates the need to build D-Taps into a battery. It provides the outputs to power multiple 12V accessories, such as a camera light, monitor or audio and transmission devices. For use with two PAGlink Gold Mount batteries, PowerHub maintains hot-swap capability while keeping accessories powered-up.

The PAGlink Micro Charger is the world’s smallest (2.8x2.5x1.3-inches), single position multi-battery charging kit. It clips onto the contacts of one battery and links to another three for simultaneous charging of up to four units.

The PAGlink Battery Reader manages PAGlink or Anton/Bauer Gold Mount batteries using data stored in their processor. It clips onto the battery contacts and displays the number of cycles, date of manufacture, capacity and more. It also initiates the battery sleep function.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. PAG will be in booth C7917. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

