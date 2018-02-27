2018 NAB Show: Octopus Bringing Latest Newsroom Computer System

LAS VEGAS—Octopus Newsroom will be touting v8.1 of its Octopus newsroom computer system to the U.S. broadcast market at the 2018 NAB Show. This latest version adds features and improvements that boost newsroom efficiency including: advanced clip and rundown management, enhanced assignment sorting and grouping and live insertion of social media posts.

Octopus 8.1 also adds fast story editing, conform of rundown timing after a rehearsal, fast clip insertion/replacement, color-coding of main menu items and repeatable assignments. Social media integration has been expanded to handle Facebook comments. Also, Twitter posting, which now allows 280 characters instead of 140, can now be done directly from within Octopus.

The Journalist app can now record audio clips for easy attachment to the relevant story. This companion app offers journalists full news production capabilities on Apple iOS or Google Android tablets and mobile phones. Reporters and editors working remotely can gain instant access to all wires, rundowns and assignments, and edit stories within a rundown, preview prompter text, as well as create wires and reports in the field.

Introduced at the 2017 IBC Show, the new release is now available to all new customers and as a free upgrade to existing customers with an active standard or premium support contract.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Octopus Newsroom will be in booth SL7627. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

