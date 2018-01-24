Nominations Open for 2018 NAB Show Best of Show Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—Nominations are now being accepted for the fifth annual NewBay Best of Show Awards program, held at the spring NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The awards honor outstanding new products exhibited at the spring show. Each year hundreds of new products are nominated by convention exhibitors. Awards are be given by NewBay publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Radio magazine, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor. Winners are selected by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided by companies via their nomination form as well as on judges’ inspection at the convention.

And for the second year, exhibitors can also nominate in the category of Booth Design Award.

All nominees will also be featured in a post-show Program Guide that provides a spectacular overview of new media technology offerings at the convention. You can read the 2017 guide here: http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/50251

To learn more about the awards program and to nominate, visit the FAQ page.

Remember, the deadline is March 23!