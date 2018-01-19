Submissions for NAB Show IP Theater Being Accepted

LAS VEGAS—Associations, vendors and broadcasters will have the opportunity to take the stage of the IP Theater at the 2018 NAB Show and give presentations on IP tech solutions, applications and case studies. IABM is now accepting presentation synopses that will be presented during at the IP Showcase at this year’s NAB Show.

The IP Showcase is sponsored by AES, AIMS, IABM, AMWA, EBU, SMPTE and VSF, and will host companies demonstrating the benefits of IP and producing television using the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards.

For presentations in the IP Theater, IABM says it is looking for broadcasters and media companies to share examples of real installations of IP and the benefits of it. It is also interested in technical presentations to educate the industry on the new standards and how to implement them; IABM will work with JT-NM on these presentations.

The deadline for submitting a presentation synopsis is going to be Jan. 28. For information on pitching, click here.