2018 NAB Show: IPV to Debut Metadata-driven Asset Management Software

LAS VEGAS—IPV is rolling out its Curator 2.0 asset management software at the 2018 NAB Show, focusing on how this new version allows content creators in any media organization or industry to manage their growing volume of media assets, while improving their overall production workflow.

Configurable as a cloud-based, local or hybrid system, Curator 2.0 enables faster installation due to fewer manual configurations and features integration with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services cloud-hosting platforms. Through cloud integration, the system automatically generates subtitles for assets. This is particularly useful for cost-conscious educational institutions that want to comply with legislation to make video content accessible to all viewers.

Curator 2.0 also features Clip Link Collections, which let users keep track of assets by selecting and adding media to collections that can be sent to specified destinations or shared with colleagues.

Project Versioning has also been added to Curator’s Adobe integration, improving collaboration within the editing software. It also adds project management to ensure that every version is automatically stored and giving producers an overview of important metadata. For even greater control over metadata, Curator 2.0 has a new thesaurus search feature that makes sure everyone on the team is using the same terminology to ensure that the metadata remains accurate.

