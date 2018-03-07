2018 NAB Show: Interra to Demo New QC and Monitoring Features

LAS VEGAS—Interra Systems will use the 2018 NAB Show to display new auto-scaling features of BATON QC, which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning-based advanced algorithms along with support for the VAST protocol, hybrid QC workflows, enhanced support for HDR content, audio language detection capabilities, among other capabilities.

With BATON's new auto-scaling feature, service providers can adjust their system to handle peaks in QC content. The system also supports a wide range of new codecs and formats, as well as multiple DRM systems. Also, BATON+ QC and the new data analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.

The company will also show the ORION-OTT Content Monitor for VOD and live delivery, the ORION Real-Time Content Monitoring and Video Analysis System and VEGA Media Analyzers.

As the first software-based OTT solution for real-time monitoring of adaptive bit rate (ABR) content, ORION-OTT is a monitoring platform that looks at all aspects of the video stream, such as QoS, QoE, closed captions and ad-insertion verification. New features include: extended checks for live monitoring, support for VANC closed captions (SMPTE-2038), as well as the capability to view and monitor VANC EIA-608 and VANC EIA-708 CC data.

VEGA Media Analyzers provide in-depth analysis of ABR formats, support for Windows 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby AC-4 audio and AVS Plus video.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Interra Systems will be in booth SU7605. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.