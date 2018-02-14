2018 NAB Show: Ikegami to Introduce 4K/HD and 8K UHDTV Cameras

LAS VEGAS—Ikegami will introduce UHK-435, a 2/3-inch/3-CMOS sensor-based 4K/HD full studio camera, at the 2018 NAB Show. It provides 4K-resolution via three 2/3-inch 4K (3840x2160) CMOS sensors, with 8 million pixels per sensor, totaling 24 million pixels.

UHK-435

As the full-size, studio version of Ikegami’s UHK-430 4K camera—from its Unicam XE series—the UHK-435 captures the extended depth-of-focus of the 2/3-inch format, with RGB prism optics and utilization of B4 studio and field box lenses.

The UHK-435 delivers wide dynamic range and wide color gamut, fully supporting HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) and conforming to HDR International Standard ITU-R BT.2100. The UHK-435 is compatible with Ikegami UNICAM XE series peripherals, such as the CCU-430 camera control unit, VFL701D 7-inch full HD LCD viewfinder and VFE741D 7.4-inch OLED viewfinder. Viewfinders can be positioned close to the extended line of the optical axis, with interfaces for 4K signal protocols, including Quad 3G-SDI, 12G SDI and IP.

Showgoers will also see Ikegami’s new SHK-810 8K ultra high-definition television camera, developed with Japan Broadcast Corporation. This breakthrough portable camera employs a 33 million-pixel Super 35mm CMOS sensor with PL lens mount, delivering 4,000 TV lines of horizontal resolution.

With its lightweight design, it utilizes standard SMPTE hybrid camera cable between head and CCU. Imagery captured by the SHK-810 camera can be viewed on an Ikegami 55-inch 8K-resolution LCD (prototype) monitor.

Ikegami also plans to disclose details about a new monitor line closer to the show.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Ikegamiwill be in boothC7218. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

