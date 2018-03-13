2018 NAB Show: IHSE Touting KVM Extenders for Avid and EVS

LAS VEGAS—IHSE USA will highlight its new Draco ultra KVM extenders at the 2018 NAB Show. Developed with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits, they’re based on the Fraunhofer Lici Codec, which enables high-efficiency video, audio and data transmission, and support for a full range of video standards.

Making its North American debut, the 444 Series Draco programmable keyboard connects a keyboard, mouse and keypad to a KVM system via a single USB port without HID extension and accommodates up to 50 million keystrokes.

IHSE KVM options are integrated with the Avid Pro Tools S6 control surface and console, making configuration easier. Through the S6 Master Touch Module, users can control the Draco tera S6 KVM switch to select between multiple Pro Tools workstations or other digital audio workstations (DAWs). This Avid integration will be demoed at IHSE’s booth and Avid’s booth, SU801.

IHSE KVM technology also provides control, management and operation of EVS tools, making them instantly available to operators. Demos of how to control EVS XT3 and LSM remotely using IHSE gear will take place at IHSE’s booth and at EVS’ booth SL3816. IHSE will also demo its 490 Series extender for DisplayPort 1.2 4K60, 30-bit, 4:4:4, which will support video up to 8K.

The Draco line also includes: the 491 Series for HDMI 1.3; the 492 Series for dual-head, dual-link DVI (492 Series); the 493 Series for DisplayPort 1.1 4K30, 24-bit, 4:4:4; and the 494 Series for DVI-I. Also, the 496 Series Draco vario SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. IHSE USA will be in booth SL10216. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

