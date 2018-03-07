2018 NAB Show: Dielectric Highlighting ATSC 3.0-Compatible Spectrum Repack Antennas

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Dielectric has chosen to spotlight its spectrum repack UHF/VHF compatible antennas engineered for the next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. The antennas meet safety margins that withstand the higher peak to average power ratios (PAPR) of the new standard.

Since ATSC 3.0 uses OFDM modulation rather than ATSC 1.0’s 8-VSB, the PAPR is 2 to 3db higher. Dielectric’s ATSC 3.0-compatible repack antennas and filters meet these higher peak power demands and band-tunable filters are tuned to ATSC 3.0 before they ship to customers. Once installed, this equipment would not need to be re-tuned should the customer decide to switch to ATSC 3.0.

The antennas also include FutureFill, which increases power density by 7 to 9dB close to the tower, and reduces the main lobe gain by 1.2 to 1.4dB. The broadcaster can, if additional transmitter power is available, increase the TPO to overcome the main lobe gain reduction, or use Single Frequency Network (SFN) technology to enhance reception at the periphery of the service area.

This allows an existing ATSC 1.0 antenna to be adjusted so that its performance is boosted for ATSC 3.0, without having to be taken down from the tower or replaced.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Dielectric will be in booth C2613. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

