2018 NAB Show: Crystal Vision to Showcase Video over IP Platform

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Crystal Vision will have on hand its new MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware—a flexible video over IP platform—and its first six apps, including three for SMPTE 2110 and three for SMPTE 2022. The MARBLE-V1, which is a card housed in Crystal Vision’s new Vision 1 1RU frames, supports six bi-directional SDI connections, four 10GbE SFP+ network interface ports and eight bi-directional discrete AES stereo channels.

Crystal Vision's three SMPTE 2110 apps serve as IP gateways between SDI and SMPTE 2022 or 2110, and IP to IP translators for IP flows, including protocol conversion between SMPTE 2022 and 2110. The apps support AMWA NMOS IS-O4 for discovery and registration and IS-05 for device connection management.

The SDI6-IP-2110 IP gateway app, which encapsulates SDI to uncompressed IP, converts up to six HD/SD or three 3Gbps SDI input connections for output as SMPTE 2110 over 10GbE links. The second app, the IP-SDI6-2110 IP gateway, de-encapsulates SDI from uncompressed 10GbE IP, converting up to six HD/SD or three 3Gbps SDI output connections. The third app is the IP-IP-2110 IP to IP translator, which bridges SMPTE 2022 and 2110 protocols, among other features for solving IP challenges.

Crystal Vision will also show three SMPTE 2022 apps including the SDI6-IP-2022 gateway app, which encapsulates SDI to SMPTE 2022 IP; the IP-SDI6-2022 gateway app, which de-encapsulates SDI from 10GbE IP networks; and the IP-IP-2022 IP to IP translator app, which is ideal for any SMPTE 2022 application where network settings need to be changed, such as network address translation, multicast to unicast conversion and 2022-6 to 2022-7 protocol translation.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Crystal Visionwill be in boothN2516. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

