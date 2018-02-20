2018 NAB Show: Barnfind to Present 12GB Fiber Transport

LAS VEGAS—Barnfind will arrive at the 2018 NAB Show with its 12GB fiber optic transport platform, stage boxes, signal redundancy switch, and camera control systems to present to attendees. With the company’s new BTF1-41 series—the first BarnOne to offer 12GB and SDI/IP—BarnMini 11 and BarnMini 12 modules now support 4K.

A free BarnStudio control software firmware update adds functionality via an integrated signal redundancy switch configurable for BarnOne’s outputs. The switch can be configured and monitored using the new BarnStudio web interface. This functionality is also available via the Ross Video OpenGear Dashboard. The frame now offers Telnet protocol and SNMP for communication and control by most third-party software control solutions.

For simpler, safer operations, the BarnOne stage box breakout panel allows easier front panel customization. Eight modules in a 2RU chassis, serve as connection points to one or more BarnOne or BarnMini units.

By using half the capacity in each wavelength of the CWDM range, Barnfind HiLo SFPs doubles the capacity of CWDM bi-directional transmission, enabling 18 bi-directional links, and resulting in 36 channels on one single fiber. Leveraging the HiLo SFP, Barnfind’s 18x CAM-CCU eliminates heavy and expensive cabling by allowing up to 18 cameras to be multiplexed into a single mode fiber. An internal matrix router lets users switch any camera to any CCU.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Barnfind Technologieswill be in boothSL9630.

