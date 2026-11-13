Cruz Schedules Confirmation Vote for FCC Nominee Thumann-Severs

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has scheduled a vote to confirm Republican Federal Communications Commission nominee Danielle Thumann Severs on Nov. 18.

If approved, she will become the fourth commissioner on the FCC, which normally has five. She would give Republicans a 3–1 advantage, with Anna Gomez as the lone Democratic representative.

Thumann Severs, currently a senior legal adviser to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, testified in an at times contentious Senate Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday, with accusations from committee Democrats that she was avoiding answering their questions. Although she was one of four nominees that appeared during the nearly two-hour hearing, about three-quarters of the questions were directed to her.

Committee Democrats are concerned that a recent Supreme Court decision regarding authority over executive departments could lead President Donald Trump to fire Gomez. They lobbied for Gomez to appear in the same hearing but were denied.

Their concerns were echoed by the Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday, which called for bipartisan FCC nominees.

“Americans trust the Federal Communications Commission to act as an independent, bipartisan agency that upholds the First Amendment,” said José Zamora, CPJ’s regional director for the Americas. “The Senate must ensure the FCC upholds that trust by not allowing a partisan nomination to move forward.”

At the hearing on Tuesday, Thumann Severs hesitated to directly address questions from committee Democrats over accusations that Carr has overstepped his authority towards broadcasters’ First Amendment rights.

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She responded to questions by reiterating her commitment to ensure that broadcasters act “in the public interest,” but that was not enough for Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who chastised her for not being more direct in her answer.

“This should be a straightforward constitutional limitation because the FCC cannot punish a broadcaster simply because the president doesn't like its coverage,” Markey said. “Yet Chairman Carr, your boss right now, has threatened to do exactly that.”

Cruz has also been critical of Carr's call to investigate ABC's broadcast licenses after late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke about Melania Trump during one of his shows earlier this year.

“It is not government’s job to censor speech, and I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police,” Cruz told Punchbowl Newsin late April.

During the hearing, committee chairman Cruz cited the ABC investigation along with numerous instances of Democratic presidents threatening investigations into broadcasters for airing content they didn’t agree with.

“If you are confirmed, will you commit to basing licensing decisions on the law and the record, and to not using the FCC's authority to pressure or punish a broadcaster for protected speech?” Cruz asked the nominee, to which she replied, “Yes.”