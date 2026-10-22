SWIT Introduces Compact, Gold Mount Batteries

NANJING, China—SWIT has unveiled the MINO-A series of compact Gold Mount batteries designed for compact cinema and broadcast rigs, field monitors, wireless video systems and mobile production.

The MINO-A210 offers 210Wh capacity, more than 200W/16A of continuous output and charging at up to 100 watts via Gold Mount or D-Tap. The MINO-A series also includes the MINO-A140 140Wh batteries, one of the smallest Gold Mount batteries in its capacity class. Both provide USB-C PD, D-TAP and USB-A connections to power cameras, production accessories and portable devices.

The MINO-A210 measures 4.13 × 3.13 × 3.22 inches (105 × 79.6 × 81.8 millimeters) and weighs 2.33 pounds (1,056 grams). Its compact size, capacity and current delivery make the MONO-A210 suitable for power-hungry camera rigs requiring longer runtime without moving to a conventional Gold Mount battery, SWIT Said.

For lighter rigs, the MINO-A140 provides 140Wh capacity and more than 150W / 12A continuous output. It measures 4.13 × 3.13 × 2.50 inches (105 × 79.6 × 63.5 mm) and weighs 1.65 pounds (747 g).The two models give operators a choice between the smaller 140Wh battery and the additional runtime and output of the 210Wh version while retaining the compact MINO form factor.

The MINO-A210 supports charging at up to 100W/6A through Gold Mount or D-Tap, with a full charge taking about three hours. The MINO-A140 supports up to 50W/3A charging and takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge. Both can also be charged through USB-C PD at up to 48W. Charging the MINO-A210 by USB-C takes about five hours.

Both MINO-A batteries provide 65W USB-C PD output for laptops, tablets and other USB-C equipment. D-Tap provides up to 120W output for cameras and production accessories and also serves as a charging input. A USB-A 5V/2A/10W output is available for lower-power devices.

The batteries support startup at temperatures down to -20 degrees C (-4 degrees F) and are designed to withstand drops of up to 3.9 feet (1.2 m).The MINO-A Series is also compatible with Anton/Bauer Gold Mount chargers.

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The SWIT MINO-A140 and MINO-A210 are now available.

More information on the MINO-A210 and MINO-A140 is available on the company’s website.