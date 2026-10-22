University of North Florida Athletics, Cox Media Sign Multiyear Broadcast Deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Cox Media Group Jacksonville and University of North Florida Athletics have inked a multiyear deal making Action Sports Jax TV the exclusive local broadcast home of University of North Florida (UNF) athletics in Northeast Florida.

Under the agreement, Action Sports Jax TV will air live UNF Ospreys sports events each season, free over the air via multicast on WJAX-TV (Channel 47.2) and on Xfinity Channels 216 and 1188 HD.

As part of the deal, the weekly “Talon Talk” show covering Ospreys athletics will air on Action Sports Jax TV. The show features interviews with coaches and student-athletes, game previews and discussions of UNF’s 19 NCAA Division I programs.

“UNF is part of the fabric of this community, and Osprey fans deserve to see their teams on free, local television,” Omesh Somaru, vice president and general manager of Cox Media Group Jacksonville, said. “Adding UNF Athletics and ‘Talon Talk’ to Action Sports Jax TV gives fans more ways to follow the Ospreys and gives local businesses a direct connection to one of Jacksonville’s most passionate hometown audiences.”

North Florida joins a growing Action Sports Jax TV lineup that also includes the Jacksonville Jaguars (preseason games and ancillary programming), Orlando Magic and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We are excited to partner with Action Sports Jax TV to bring UNF Athletics to more fans across Northeast Florida,” University of North Florida vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics Nick Morrow said. “By bringing UNF games and ‘Talon Talk’ to free local television, we are expanding access for Osprey fans while increasing the visibility of our programs and the university.”

The broadcast schedule, including specific games and “Talon Talk” air times, will be announced before the first telecast.

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More information is available on the university’s website.