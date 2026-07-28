Brightline Unveils Compact, Suspended MOD1 LED Light

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Brightline Lighting has introduced the MOD1, the first fixture in its new MOD Series of professional LED lighting solutions.

Designed for today's evolving production environments, the MOD1 combines the soft, flattering illumination of Brightline's Flex-T rotating, lay-in ceiling fixture with the directional versatility of its SeriesONE LED studio fixtures. The result is a compact, suspended lighting solution that helps broadcasters and organizations create professional studio looks in spaces where conventional lighting systems aren't practical.

"As production spaces continue to evolve, so must the lighting," said Kathy Katz, co-founder of Brightline Lighting. "Broadcasters are building smaller studios, corporations are producing more in-house video, podcast production is booming and many projects are moving into multipurpose rooms with suspended ceilings.

“The MOD1 was developed specifically for these environments. It bridges the gap between architectural lighting and traditional studio lighting, giving designers the freedom to achieve a soft, broadcast-quality look in spaces that previously presented significant design challenges."

Unlike traditional lay-in ceiling fixtures, the MOD1 suspends below the ceiling on extension hardware, allowing the fixture to be lowered into the best lighting position while rotating to precisely illuminate talent. The design provides significantly greater flexibility when working with high ceilings, limited room dimensions or installations where traditional studio grids are impractical.

Drawing on the strengths of both the Brightline Flex-T and SeriesONE product families, the MOD1 represents a new approach to lighting design that blends architectural integration with professional studio performance.

"The MOD Series is designed to bridge environments as well as product lines," Katz said. "We're seeing organizations create studios where every square foot matters. The MOD1 delivers the soft, natural appearance people expect from a professional studio while providing the flexibility needed for these modern production environments."

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The MOD1 uses high-performance mid-power LEDs delivering greater than 97 CRI for exceptional color accuracy on camera. Available in multiple fixed color temperatures or a Variable White (3000K-5600K) model, the fixture supports dynamic color matching for a wide range of production environments.

Weighing 8 pounds (3.63 kg), the compact fixture features adjustable optics with ±90-degree directional beam control and is available with either spot or flood beam options. The fixture supports industry-standard control protocols including 0-10V, DALI, DMX/RDM, and Low Voltage DMX.

Designed for long-term reliability, the MOD1 features a durable 6063-T5 aluminum heat sink, universal 120-277V operation, and high-efficiency electronic drivers with power and control connections integrated directly into the fixture housing.

The MOD1 is available in black or white finishes with C-Clamp or Surface Mount configurations and is MET certified.