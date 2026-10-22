Comcast Plans Restructure, Layoffs

In advance of its plans to spin-off its NBCUniversal division next year, Comcast said this week that it plans to restructure its business, expecting a restructuring charge exceeding $1 billion in Q4.

“We expect to have a significant charge in the fourth quarter related mostly to our transformation efforts, and I would quantify that at over $1 billion,” CFO Jason Armstrong told analysts during the company’s Q3 2026 earning call.

The cuts are expected to occur within a couple weeks and focus mainly on cable-TV, broadband and ​wireless businesses rather than NBCUniversal, according to Reuters.

Earlier this year, Comcast spun off its cable properties into a new company, Versant. That was followed by an announcement in June that it would split into two independent publicly traded companies via a tax-free spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky by the middle of 2027.

Armstrong said he wants to get started on restructuring pronto so Comcast is “strengthening our competitive position.”

But he cautioned analysts against characterizing the cuts as a “cost-cutting exercise,” but rather giving Comcast “the ability to simplify in order to move faster, to be more nimble in decision-making, and I think really create capacity, to invest for growth.”

In its latest Q3 report, Comcast saw a 2.7% dip in its connectivity and platforms business to $19.66 billion, due to losses in its internet and cable TV subscriptions. NBCU revenues rose 6.5% to $10.54 billion, fueled by successes at the box office and sports ad revenues from Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup coverage.