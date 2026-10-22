CBC/Radio Canada Taps Dalet to Modernize News Operations

NEW YORK—CBC/Radio-Canada has chosen Dalet for its modernization of news operations across the country.

The public-service broadcaster will deploy Dalet Pyramid across its organization to anchor the newsroom project. It will help CBC/Radio-Canada transform how it creates and delivers news ranging from hyperlocal stories to global events, Dalet said.

By embracing Dalet’s story-centric model, CBC/Radio-Canada will better serve its Canadian audience seeking content tailored to their interests on their preferred platform, Dalet said.

“Outdated tools and fragmented workflows limit access to content from the field and require users to jump between multiple systems to complete tasks. Dalet solutions aim to bring operational value to newsrooms and transform business models, ensuring sustainability and integrity,” Dalet CEO Brian Doheny said. “Beyond the technology, we understand that organizations like CBC/Radio-Canada are seeking a partner who can support them through a transformative journey that will shape their future, and we are honored to be that choice.”

Dalet Pyramid will give the broadcaster greater visibility into content, story planning, collaboration and distribution. Its web-based user experience will enable staff to access content and work from any of CBC/Radio-Canada location or in the field. This includes capturing and ingesting media into the Dalet content repository using Dalet Brio, editing video and audio using the Dalet Cut multimedia editor and orchestrating delivery with assets and stories available immediately throughout the network, the company said.

With Dalet Pyramid, CBC/Radio-Canada journalists across Canada will be able to collaborate on news creation. Thousands of users will be able to access the same platform simultaneously, regardless of location or department, enabling teams to create and deliver high-quality news content more easily, Dalet said.

CBC/Radio-Canada produces local newscasts airing in English and French on 27 TV stations and 88 radio stations. It also distributes news via the CBC News and Radio-Canada Info apps as well as its audio and video streaming apps, including CBC Listen, Radio-Canada OHdio, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV, its free streaming channels and websites as well as social media platforms.

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“This installation represents more than a modernization of an operation. It’s a blueprint for every multiplatform news organization seeking to transform how they work,” Dalet Senior Vice President of Growth Frédéric Roux said. “The economics and demands of newsrooms have shifted dramatically over the past five years. They must reinvent how they produce, deliver and monetize content—with speed, efficiency and agility at the core of the operation. Dalet Pyramid delivers a unified, intuitive experience, built on a flexible, cloud-native architecture that scales effortlessly across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.”

More information is available on the company’s website.