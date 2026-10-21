Gray Media, Triple B Media, SWAC to Collaborate on Sports Coverage

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Multiple Gray stations will broadcast SWAC games involving their local universities

BIRMINGHAM, AL - OCTOBER 25: Maurice Edwards #20 of the Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs carries the ball against the Alabama State Hornets during the first half of a football game at Legion Field on October 25, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)
Alabama A&M takes on Alabama State in a SWAC football contest. (Image credit: Butch Dill/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.Gray Media, Triple B Media and the Southwestern Athletic Conference will collaborate on simulcasting SWAC athletic events over the air as well as via the recently announced SWAC TV FAST channel.

Gray Media owns television stations in multiple local markets with SWAC institutions, including Huntsville, Ala. (WAFF, WAAY), Montgomery, Ala. (WSFA, WCOV and WIYC) and Jackson, Miss. (WLBT). Each will air sports from their respective SWAC universities. Games include football, basketball, soccer and other men’s and women’s sports.

An article on the WAFF website announcing the deal quoted Joshua Pila, Gray vice president of content acquisition, about the collaboration and the importance of sports to the station group.

“This collaboration shows Gray’s continued focus on free local sports for local viewers,” Pila said.

Phil Kurz
Phil Kurz

Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.