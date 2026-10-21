Gray Media, Triple B Media, SWAC to Collaborate on Sports Coverage

Alabama A&M takes on Alabama State in a SWAC football contest.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—Gray Media, Triple B Media and the Southwestern Athletic Conference will collaborate on simulcasting SWAC athletic events over the air as well as via the recently announced SWAC TV FAST channel.

Gray Media owns television stations in multiple local markets with SWAC institutions, including Huntsville, Ala. (WAFF, WAAY), Montgomery, Ala. (WSFA, WCOV and WIYC) and Jackson, Miss. (WLBT). Each will air sports from their respective SWAC universities. Games include football, basketball, soccer and other men’s and women’s sports.

An article on the WAFF website announcing the deal quoted Joshua Pila, Gray vice president of content acquisition, about the collaboration and the importance of sports to the station group.

“This collaboration shows Gray’s continued focus on free local sports for local viewers,” Pila said.