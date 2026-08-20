Spectrum SportsNet LA Launches in Former Cox Markets

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Spectrum SportsNet LA, the exclusive television home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is now available to Spectrum customers in former Cox markets throughout the Dodgers broadcast territory.

The launch, which follows the close of Charter's acquisition of Cox Communications, is in time for the August 21 game against the Pirates. It brings Dodgers baseball and SportsNet LA's full slate of studio programming to a significantly expanded audience just as the playoff race heats up.

Beginning immediately, subscribers to Contour TV Preferred or Contour TV Ultimate in former Cox markets located in the Las Vegas, Orange County, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara areas have access to SportsNet LA as part of their TV service.

On Contour TV lineups, the network can be found on channel 50 in Las Vegas, channel 63 in Orange County, channel 54 in Palos Verdes and channel 36 in Santa Barbara.

SportsNet LA's coverage includes live regular season games alongside the network's full lineup of studio programming. Regular season game coverage is led by Joe Davis and Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser, now in their 11th season together as the voices of Dodger baseball, with additional game analysis from Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza and Dontrelle Willis, and field reporting from Kirsten Watson.

More information on the network is available at sportsnetla.com .