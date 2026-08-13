CMG Expands Local Sports Offering With Two NBA Deals

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced two multi-year NBA local broadcast rights agreements with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets that will see Cox stations and services airing live games from the NBA teams in their local markets.

Under these agreements CMG will air the Orlando Magic in Orlando and across Central Florida on WRDQ-TV 27 and WFTV Channel 9.

In Jacksonville and across Northeast Florida, games will primarily air on the newly created Action Sports Jax TV available on WJAX-TV 47.2, with games also airing on WJAX-TV 47 and WFOX-TV 30.

In Charlotte and across the Carolinas, CMG will air Charlotte Hornets’ regular-season games on WAXN-TV 64 and WSOC-TV. This is the first time in 27 years that Hornets’ games will be broadcast for free over-the-air.

“Local sports belong to the fans and they belong on broadcast television to best serve those fans and local communities,” said Dan York, President and CEO of Cox Media Group. “For decades, CMG has worked to earn trust by delivering essential local journalism, reliable weather, traffic, entertainment, and community-focused programming. Expanding our sports programming is another way we deepen our local connections, allow fans to follow their teams, and create value for local businesses. We are pleased to announce multi-year deals with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets to bring their games to their local fans over broadcast television.”

CMG expects to share additional schedules, coverage plans, and programming details as each market prepares for the upcoming NBA season and the launch of Action Sports Jax TV.