AES Show Nashville 2026 Announces More Exhibitors, Early Bird Registration Discounts

NEW YORK—AES Show Nashville 2026 has released new details about the audio tech event , which is currently offering Bird registration with discounted rates available through August 27.

As part of an effort to revitalize and reimagine the show, which is taking place Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, the organizers have also announced a growing roster of exhibitors and partners.

Participating companies and brands include Abbey Road, Allen & Heath, AMS Neve Ltd., API, ATR Service, Inc., Audeze, Audinate, Audio Alchemist, Audio Distribution Group, Audio-Technica, Audioscape Engineering Co., AudioShake, Austrian Audio, AuviTran, BeesNeez Microphones, Belmont University, Blackmagic Design, Chameleon Labs, Chandler Limited, Clear-Com, Cloud Microphones, Dangerous Music, DiGiCo, Digigram, Eleven Dimensions Media, EMI, Eventide, Ex Machina Soundworks, Ferrofish, Firehouse 12, Fostex, FullScale AV, Genelec, Google, Grace Design, Gyraf Audio, Harrison Audio, Hear Technologies, Hisong Global, Immersive Design Labs, Jam Industries USA, JamRacks, JoeCo, L-Acoustics, Lauten Audio, Lawo, Lectrosonics, Marian, MyMix, Neumann, Niron Magnetics, Nordic Audio Labs, One F Sound, PACE Anti-Piracy, Peluso Microphone Lab, Prism Sound, PSI Audio, RCF, Recording the Masters, Reloop, RME, Rupert Neve Designs, Sennheiser, Shure, Solid State Logic, Sony Electronics, Sound Ideas, Sound Radix, Soundproof Windows, STAGETEC North America, Synthax Inc., TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik, Triad-Orbit Advanced Stand Systems, Violet Audio, WAVE Distribution, Waves, Wolff Audio, Yamaha and Zynaptiq.

Designed to encourage meaningful interaction between brands and attendees, the organizers said that AES Show Nashville will combine exhibits with technical sessions, workshops, research presentations, studio tours, networking and special events.

Recording and production, live sound and touring, installed audio, broadcast, immersive audio, education, AI and machine learning, game audio and emerging technologies will all be represented, creating new opportunities to discover products, exchange ideas and build relationships across the audio industry.

“Nashville is more than a destination — it is one of the world’s great centers for music production and audio technology,” said AES Show Nashville Convention Chair Graham Kirk. “Bringing the AES Show to Music City gives manufacturers, developers and audio professionals an opportunity to connect across multiple disciplines while becoming part of a new Show experience built around the people, technologies and ideas shaping what comes next in audio.”

Kirk leads the AES Show Nashville committee alongside Co-chairs Russ Long and Brian (Bt) Gibbs. The leadership team includes Areti Andreopoulou and Braxton Boren, Papers; Ian Corbett and Angela Piva, Education & Students; Jim Kaiser, Recording & Production; Jonathan Wyner, AI & Machine Learning; Steve Martz, Game & XR; Vince Lepore, Networking; Mary Mazurek, DEIR; Jim Jordan and Jim Gilmore, Facilities; Brad McCoy, Historical; Matt Pogorelc and Scott (Scooter) Hernbeck with Ryan Shelton, Live Sound/Touring/Install; Michael Hanson, Volunteers; and Robert Clyne, Special Events/Keynotes.

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The show also stressed that the Nashville setting will be central to the new experience, with programming and activities designed to extend beyond the traditional show floor and connect attendees with Music City’s renowned studio, production and professional audio community.

Early Bird registration rates are available through August 27. Exhibitors and sponsors can also still secure opportunities to showcase products, demonstrate technologies and put their brands directly in front of an engaged professional audio audience.