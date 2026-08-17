DirecTV to Launch Curated Multiview for Live Sports

DirecTV is updating its user interface with the planned launch of Curated Multiviews, a new feature that brings together live games in a single view, scheduled around what’s on that day.

DirecTV noted that Curated Multiviews are currently rolling out to customers and will be available to eligible customers by August 27.

Each Multiview features live games from networks already included in a customer's package, laid out together and ready to watch. When a Multiview is available for the game a user is watching, that viewer will see a “Multiview” button in the video player.

Users will only see Multiviews for networks included in their packages and games available in their areas.

DirecTV said that its sports team curates each of these Multiview around two ideas: marquee matchups fans may want to follow together and themed slates built around the day’s action.

That could mean an SEC Saturday lineup one weekend or a collection of NFL games airing across CBS and FOX on Sunday, the operator explained.

DirecTV noted that the Curated Multiviews aren’t replacing existing Mix Channels. Those always-on channels bring together a set lineup of live networks in one place, making it easy to keep an eye on sports, news, weather and more.

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Curated Multiviews work differently. Instead of occupying a permanent spot in the channel guide, they’re built around specific live sporting events. A Multiview appears when the action starts and wraps up when the games do, with program titles and artwork that make it easy to see exactly what’s playing.

DirecTV noted that Curated Multiviews are currently rolling out to customers and will be available to eligible customers by August 27. As the experience becomes available, users will find Multiviews on the Sports Central carousels.