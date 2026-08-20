GlobalM Brings GMX Broadcast Platform to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

GENEVA, Switzerland—GlobalM today announced that it is integrating its GMX software-defined media platform with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), bringing together Oracle’s global cloud infrastructure with GlobalM’s technology for live media contribution, processing, and distribution.

The integration will enable GMX Cloud services to run across OCI regions, giving broadcasters, sports organizations, and media companies access to a significantly expanded global footprint for live media workflows, GlobalM said.

At enable improved automation, GMX creates a software-defined media network on OCI, automatically deploying the compute, networking, media processing, and routing resources required for each service. Infrastructure is spun up and configured on demand, point to multipoint contribution and distribution paths are established automatically, and resources can be scaled as requirements change before being automatically released when services finish.

This allows broadcasters to schedule and consume OCI infrastructure dynamically without having to manually build and configure the underlying cloud environment for every production, the company said.

OCI is particularly well-suited to professional broadcast applications because of its high-performance networking and flexible compute architecture. OCI Flexible Shapes allow compute and memory resources to be configured according to individual workload requirements, enabling GMX to optimize infrastructure for applications ranging from SRT and RIST gateways to transcoding, remultiplexing and high-throughput media distribution.

Oracle’s global cloud footprint also complements GlobalM’s distributed architecture. GMX processing and routing nodes can be automatically deployed across OCI locations, allowing contribution feeds to enter the cloud close to their source and receiving broadcasters to connect through infrastructure close to their destination. This helps keep the unmanaged first and last miles as short as practical while the core media workflow operates across managed cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration will also extend GlobalM’s hybrid capabilities. GMX1 processing and routing nodes deployed within customer facilities will be able to operate alongside GMX Cloud resources running on OCI. Combined with Oracle’s hybrid cloud capabilities, this will allow broadcasters to integrate existing facilities with dynamically deployed cloud processing, international distribution, additional capacity, redundancy, and disaster recovery.

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GlobalM (1.A11) and Oracle (5.A21) will showcase GMX running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at their booths during the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.