Gray Media to Buy American Spirit Media’s TV Stations
It will pay $50 million for the six stations
ATLANTA—Gray Media, Inc. has announced that it has concluded a deal with American Spirit Media, LLC (“American Spirit”) to acquire its six television stations for $50 million.
The deal builds on longstanding relationships between Gray and the stations. For more than a decade, Gray (and its predecessor company, Raycom Media) provided back-office services to five of these stations as well as local news to four of these stations.
The American Spirit being acquired are:
- DMA 81, Toledo, Ohio, WUPW (Fox)
- DMA 100, Jackson, Miss., WDBD (Fox)
- DMA 125, Wilmington, N.C., WSFX-TV (Fox)
- DMA 126, Columbus, Ga., WXTX (Fox)
- DMA 149, Wichita Falls, Texas, KAUZ-TV (CBS)
- DMA 176, Lake Charles, La., KVHP (Fox)
Gray also announced that the parties completed the first of two closings of the transaction with Gray paying $40 million to American Spirit and commencing a limited local management agreement for the stations. The consideration for the first of the two closings was funded with a portion of the proceeds of a private placement of $70 million of aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 7.250% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2033, which was completed on June 30, 2026.
As of May 15, 2026, prior to the deal, Gray owned 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.