Rincon Secures Major Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast Rights Deal

MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Bucks will return to a full-season over-the-air television for the first time in 31 years, with 2026-27 preseason and regular season games airing on MY24 and statewide affiliates as part of a deal with the Rincon Broadcasting Group.

“We’re excited to bring the Bucks back to MY24,” Rincon Broadcasting Group CEO Kern Dant said. “This is more than a television partnership. It’s the return of a Milwaukee tradition. Welcome home, Bucks fans.”

MY24 first served as the over-the-air broadcast home of the Bucks from 1988-94.

With the new deal, viewers in the Milwaukee area will be able to watch Bucks games over-the-air on MY24 and on most major cable systems and YouTube TV during the 2026- 27 season.

The over-the-air broadcasts will tip off on MY24 during Bucks games at the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, beginning on Sunday, July 12, against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. CT. The Bucks will then play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, July 13, at 9 p.m. CT and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Good Karma Brands will work with the Bucks to lead media and advertising sales and develop a full state-wide network of affiliates, helping connect advertisers with one of the NBA's most passionate fan bases through the new statewide video broadcast network. The Bucks will also develop a direct-to-consumer streaming service to further expand access to Bucks games, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

“This season marks an exciting return to our roots as we bring Bucks basketball back to full-season over-the-air television for the first time in more than three decades,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Josh Glessing. “We’re grateful to our partners at Rincon Broadcasting Group for helping us make Bucks games more accessible to our fans throughout Wisconsin.”