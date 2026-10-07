Marshall to Bring Newest PTZ and POV Cameras to NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Marshall Electronics has set plans to exhibit its newest pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), POV and network-ready cameras at NAB Show New York, which is set for Oct. 21–22 at the Javits Convention Center here.

The solutions on display in Booth 730 will showcase Marshall’s approach of delivering flexible, reliable video products for a broad range of professional applications, the company said.

Among the products it will be showing is its CV625-TB, a multiaward-winning 25x UHD60 PTZ camera with intelligent autotracking and dual PTZ and POV cameras. It can automatically track, follow and frame presenters, enabling accurate and smooth, self-adjusting workflows for applications that require reliable presenter capture, Marshall said.

For those in need of a solution that can handle stormy weather, Marshall will also exhibit its CV574 WP all-weather UHD network camera. This unit delivers rich, accurate color and strong low-light sensitivity for live streaming and production applications that need reliable video performance in challenging conditions, the company said.

Show attendees can also check out Marshall’s CV520 and CV320, a pair of IP and 3G-SDI solutions that combine broadcast-quality, full-HD video performance with flexible connectivity and comprehensive control capabilities in a durable aluminum-alloy design. Marshall said the cameras’ compact form factor makes them well-suited to smaller production environments while maintaining IP and SDI connectivity.

Marshall’s CV355-27X is an award-winning compact camera that combines full HD video with IP and 3G-SDI connectivity. Designed for a wide range of broadcast and pro AV applications, the CV355-27X’s 27x optical zoom can capture both wide-angle views and detailed close-ups, Marshall said.

The CV612-TBI is an economical 12x PTZ camera with intelligent autotracking and framing. It uses facial learning to automatically track and frame presenters while maintaining smooth, accurate movements, Marshall said, making it a fit for uses that require real-time tracking like live streaming, corporate video or houses of worship.

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Finally, Marshall will show RCP-PLUS, a touch-screen camera control panel that supports as many as seven cameras via VISCA RS485, 63 cameras via VISCA-over-IP and as many as 70 cameras using both protocols. Its touch-screen interface and fine-tuned finger dials give users precise control over parameters, with controls for simultaneous or individual adjustments.

For more on Marshall’s NAB Show New York plans, visit its website.