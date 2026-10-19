Proton To Feature New PROTON IS Mini Broadcast Camera At NAB Show New York

GARBSEN, Germany—Proton Camera Innovations says it will demo its new PROTON IS miniature broadcast camera at NAB New York 2026, Oct. 21-22, at Javits Center in Manhattan.

Incorporating image stabilization and an innovative lens/body split structure to provide image clarity in immersive contexts, the PROTON IS was demonstrated as a concept during IBC206 in December. The camera will be available for delivery in Q1 2027.

The PROTON IS brings professional-grade image stabilization to a form factor where conventional stabilization systems, such as gimbals, gyros and mechanical dampers, are simply unable to function.The camera uses a two-part architecture that separates the imaging head—measuring .8 x .8 x .9 inches (20x20x22.5mm) drawing 0.5W—from the processing unit and power supply which measures .9x.9x2.75 inches (23x23x70mm) and draws 2.3W with passive cooling.

Together, these are connected via a flexible cable up to 35 inches (90cm), which allows the sensitive processing components to remain safely hidden away while the tiny imaging head captures footage in the heart of the action.

With 1080p60 footage in 10-bit quality, the PROTON IS incorporates Proton’s VEGA broadcast-grade shading for color accuracy and dynamic range required in professional production. An integrated stereo microphone captures embedded audio, while the low total power draw of 2.8W across a 4.7-24V range enables integration into power-constrained environments. The camera fits any SDI transmitter system, with full remote control available via RS485.

The PROTON IS is well-suited to body-mounted applications, where the stabilization system compensates for the jarring and distracting bobbing motion of the human gait, while retaining the immersive perspective of a POV shot. The split architecture also allows for even weight distribution and moves heat-producing components away from the subject’s forehead.

Proton Camera Innovations will be in Booth 560.

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