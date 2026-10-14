DirecTV Launches Build Your Own Multiview

DirecTV this week announced “Build Your Own Multiview,” a new feature that allows subscribers to ol over how they stream live games by letting them select up to four eligible channels to watch together on one screen.

The feature is being rolled out this week to DirecTV streaming customers on Gemini and Roku, with Android TV, Fire TV, Vizio, LG, Apple TV and Tizen TV to follow. Building on DirecTV’s curated Multiview experience, fans can now choose between pre-selected combinations or create their own two-, three- or four-view lineup.

The experience is simple and intuitive. While watching eligible content, fans can access Multiview directly from the DirecTV interface. The channel they’re already watching is pre-selected, and from there they can add other available sports channels to create a two-, three- or four-view lineup. Fans can also add or remove selections as they watch.

“Eligible content” includes a wide range of sports networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, CBS Sports Network, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, ACC Network, Big Ten Network and SEC Network. Additional participating local broadcast and national networks can also become available when they’re carrying eligible live sporting events, according to DirecTV.

This new feature joins existing Multiview channels and DirecTV Sports Central as part of DirecTV’s sports viewing options. Available from the main menu, Sports Central brings live and upcoming games across football, basketball, baseball and hockey together in one place, where fans can view schedules, follow the action and set recordings for their favorite teams.