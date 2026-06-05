Telycam Expands Broadcast PTZ Camera Lineup

SHENZHEN, China—PTZ camera manufacturer Telycam has launched the Explore 100, Explore 300 and Explore 500 cameras, new models in its broadcast-class Explore series,.

Telycam will showcase the new cameras in booth N7957 at InfoComm 2026, set for June 17–19 in Las Vegas.

The new models are designed to deliver outstanding image quality, precise focus and smooth mechanical movement across a wide range of production scenarios, including sports broadcasts, corporate events, educational applications, and live production environments, Telycam said.

The Explore 100 and Explore 300 are the next generation of Telycam's Explore SE and Explore XE cameras, respectively, while the Explore 500 is the newest version of its top-of-the-line Explore model.

All three models deliver improved performance with advanced features including Telycam's new Brushless DC motor and 3-axis synchronization, designed to eliminate robotic movement and deliver fluid, natural camera motion-perfect for broadcast-quality production.

The Explore 300 and Explore 500 are equipped with a 4/3-inch sensor and 20x optical zoom, coupled with Hybrid AF for exceptional low-light performance and fast, accurate autofocus, Telycam said.

Both models also incorporate an OLPF (optical low-pass filter) lens to minimize moiré effects when shooting in front of LED walls, enhancing virtual production and digital content creation.

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The Explore 100 combines a 1/1.8" sensor with 30x optical zoom as a low-cost entry point to broadcast-grade PTZ capture.

All three models offer a flexible array of output connectivity. The Explore 300 outputs 4K at 60 frames per second over HDMI or NDI HX3, with 4K at 30 fps available over USB-C and 1080p60 video over 3G-SDI. The Explore 100 and Explore 500 offer the same outputs plus NDI High Bandwidth, 12G-SDI (with genlock) and SFP+ interfaces. All three models can also stream directly in SRT, RTMP and RTSP, and can record files on an SD card.

The brand-new WebUI for the next-generation Explore models is fully mobile-friendly, making it easy for users to control the cameras remotely from a phone or iPad, Telycam said. It also features four Scene Presets, allowing users to save and quickly recall different image settings for varying lighting and stage conditions. The new WebUI integrates numerous small enhancements designed to provide a smoother, more intuitive user experience, the company said.

The Explore 100, Explore 300, and Explore 500 are scheduled to be available in the third quarter. They will sell for the same original MSRP as their earlier equivalent.

More information is available on Telycam’s website.