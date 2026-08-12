SMPTE Unveils IBC 2026 Plans

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE announced a program of expert-led sessions, professional workshops and networking events for IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center..

The program will deliver practical guidance on AI, open-source media workflows, cloud infrastructure and other technologies shaping the future of content creation and delivery

“As a proud partner of IBC, SMPTE has the privilege of presenting sessions and workshops that explore the latest media trends and help technologists at all stages of their careers navigate this period of rapid change,” said SMPTE president Rich Welsh.

"From AI and cloud infrastructure to open-source solutions and evolving production architectures, media organizations are facing important technology decisions. Our IBC program is designed to provide practical insight — not just into what's changing, but how these technologies can be applied today. Whether you're an engineer, architect or technology leader, these sessions offer valuable perspectives from the people defining tomorrow's production workflows."

SMPTE will present four sessions within the IBC 2026 Partner Program. Free to attend, these expert-led sessions will explore the technologies, workflows and business models reshaping the media industry. They include:

“Sovereign AI and Sovereign Cloud,” Hans Hoffman, deputy director of technology and innovation at EBU, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Room E102.

“Dynamic Media Facility: Why It Matters, and Why Now,” Willem Vermost, senior IP media technology architect, Saturday, Sept. 12, 3:30-4:10, Room E102.

“OGraf: Making Broadcast Graphics Open and Accessible,” Paola Sunna, senior technology innovation manager at Eurovision Italy/EBU and Niels Borg of TV2.DK, Saturday, Sept. 12,, 4:10-4:50 p.m., Room E102.

“The Innovation Flywheel: How Open Source and Standards Reinforce Each Other,” Thomas Bause Mason, director of standards development at SMPTE, Saturday, Sept. 12, 4:50-5:30, Room E102.

SMPTE will present two in-depth professional education workshops on Monday, Sept. 14. Designed for engineers, architects and technology leaders seeking a strategic and practical roadmap for the modern media enterprise, these workshops require paid registration. They include:

"Technology Roadmap for the Modern Media Enterprise," course modules include Visual Quality Formats, Codec Strategy, The Transition to IP, The Dynamic Media Facility, Graphics Workflows and Cinematography in Broadcast. Speakers include Pierre Hugues Routhier, advanced imaging technologies specialist at the Canadian Broadcasting Company. Monday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Room G106.

"DMF in Practice: Design and Operation for Software-Defined Production," course modules include Dynamic Media Facility: Why It Matters, Building Blocks of a Software-Defined Media Facility, From Concepts to Practice and Live Demonstrations. Speakers include Willem Vermost, senior IP media technology architect at EBU; Wim Van Roy, education architect at LAWO Academy. Monday, Sept. 14, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Room G106.

SMPTE will also present two networking events at IBC 2026. The include:

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“The Green Line Media Networking Event,” a unique rail journey to IBC that combines networking, industry discussion and sustainability-focused programming. The event will also feature a guest D.J. set from SMPTE president Rich Welsh. Thursday, Sept. 10, London St Pancras to Amsterdam Centraal.

Evertz and SMPTE drinks and networking event. The two are partnering to provide relaxed networking and complimentary refreshments. Current members and those interested in learning more are welcome. Registration is available online .

See SMPTE the IBC2026 Owner Pavilion, along with the other international bodies, in the Hall 8 lobby and stand 7.P14.