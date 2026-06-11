Scripps Unveils Coverage Plans For America’s 250th Anniversary

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company is kicking off extensive coverage leading up to America’s 250th birthday on July 4.

Scripps’ local and national media platforms will bring Americans together around the stories, people and places that define the nation’s past and shape its future.

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to connect neighbors, share stories that inspire pride in our country and reaffirm the freedoms that make those stories possible,” said Dean Littleton, Scripps executive vice president of media broadcast operations. “Scripps has been that connection point since 1878. Our coverage will not only mark the milestone in our nation’s history but also reflect the very mission on which we were founded: to give light and the people will find their own way.”

Anchored by Scripps News special events anchor Alisyn Camerota, Scripps News will produce a 60-minute special to air on July 4, which will celebrate the people that embody the spirit of America. The program will combine local reporting with in-depth national storytelling and will be available across all Scripps local stations and Scripps News Group streaming platforms.

During the special, Scripps News Group is partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund to surprise five nonprofit organizations with a total of $75,000 in grants to further their mission and impact. From supporting children and families and fighting hunger, to creating jobs for people with special needs and providing service dogs to veterans, five organizations will each receive $15,000.

“These organizations are doing extraordinary work to uplift their communities,” said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. “Behind every neighborhood is a network of nonprofit organizations that educate, heal and connect people. Leveraging the power of Scripps’ nationwide footprint, we’re able to highlight their remarkable work to a national audience. By sharing their stories broadly, we aim to spark compassion, service and generosity that turns community needs into community solutions all across America.”

Scripps News Group coverage July 4 includes:

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3 p.m. EDT: “JFK: Fact & Fable.”

4 p.m. EDT: “250: Celebrating America.”

5 p.m. EDT: “Happy Birthday, USA!”

6 p.m.-midnight: “4th of July –Live from the Capitol.”

Throughout the summer, local Scripps TV stations will bring viewers original stories from the communities they serve, told by journalists who know those neighborhoods best. Coverage will capture local traditions, events and perspectives – from small-town parades and concerts to historical reenactments and civic ceremonies – highlighting how America 250 celebrations are bringing people together and showcasing the resilience and innovation at the heart of the American experience.

Scripps will also air a series of America 250 vignettes on its local stations and on Scripps News. These short features will honor everyday heroes, such as nurses, teachers and firefighters, alongside moments of innovation and cultural significance that embody the American spirit.

The station group has launched a dedicated “America 250” digital hub on all Scripps local station websites and ScrippsNews.com, offering event information, coverage highlights and stories from communities across the country.