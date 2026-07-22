Nexstar To Launch Daily Primetime Local Newscasts In Dallas and Phoenix
KDAF-TV and KAZT-TV to add news seven-days-a-week beginning in mid-August
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. today announced that it will launch primetime newscasts Monday through Sunday in Dallas and Phoenix in mid-August, bringing local news content to millions of new viewers in two of the nation’s top-12 markets.
In Dallas, where Nexstar owns KDAF-TV (CW33), the new newscasts will air at 9 p.m. local time, following programming on The CW Network. In Phoenix, where Nexstar provides services to KAZT-TV (CW7 Arizona) under a Time Brokerage Agreement, the new newscasts also will air at 9 p.m. local time after CW programming.
“We’re excited to launch daily primetime newscasts in two of the country’s top-12 markets and provide viewers with a new outlet for news and information that didn’t exist previously,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Nexstar is committed to serving our communities with high-quality, fact-based local journalism, which is particularly important now, as the mid-term elections approach and voters look for reliable, credible information about the issues and the candidates running for office.”
The launches come at a time when Nexstar faces legal challenges to its merger with Tegna. In anti-trust suits, opponents of the merger have alleged, among other things, that the combined company would reduce quality and diversity of local news content.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.