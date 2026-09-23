Hollyland Unveils LARK M3 Wireless Audio System

SHENZHEN, China—Wireless film and video production product provider Hollyland has unveiled the LARK M3 scalable wireless audio system for multi-camera, multi-person productions.

LARK M3 can be a one-to-many or many-to-one audio system that captures interviews, podcasts, multi-person content and multi-camera shoots with a setup that adapts to the number of people and devices involved.

The new audio solution relies on a multi-transmitter and multi-receiver architecture. Up to four transmitters can connect to a single receiver, letting each person wear a mic and be recorded independently without passing around a single microphone. Conversely, one transmitter can connect up to four receivers simultaneously, so a single speaker's voice can be captured by multiple cameras or smartphones at once.

With four-track independent recording, the LARK M3 can be paired with the hot shoe adapter, or connected via a USB-C or camera receiver to a computer in post-production to deliver four isolated audio tracks.

Recording at 48kHz/32-bit with a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio and 125dB max SPL, the LARK M3 pairs studio-level specs with an easy-to-use design. It uses Hollyland's proprietary HDT wireless technology to move audio data 50% faster for richer, clearer sound over distances of up to nearly 1,000 feet (300 meters).

AI noise cancellation, powered by deep learning and computational auditory scene analysis, suppresses wind, traffic, running water and other background noise across three adjustable levels.

Custom voice tuning provides one-tap vocal enhancement for all transmitters, along with eight vocal presets that can be assigned individually to each transmitter. Each preset can be customized in the app for more precise control over vocal tone.

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Auto-Limit Clip Protection keeps volume levels stable across dynamic ranges, while a Primary/Secondary receiver setup ensures recording never stops. If the primary receiver drops out, a secondary RX instantly takes over.

The kit is designed for portability. Each 9g transmitter uses flexible magnetic mounting, and an all-in-one charging case stores transmitters, receivers, cables and windscreens while delivering up to 48 hours of total battery life.