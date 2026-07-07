ARRI Introduces ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme Camera

MUNICH, Germany—ARRI has unveiled the ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme camera supporting high frame rate output of up to 8x for live productions using traditional SDI workflows.

With ARRI’s Live Production System LPS-1, the camera enables the emotion and drama of live entertainment events to be broadcast not just in ARRI image quality, but also in beautiful slow motion, enhancing creative options for producers and directors.

ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme comes permanently pre-installed with the existing High Speed License for ALEXA 35 and a new High Frame Rate SDI License. When combined with the ARRI LPS-1 Fiber Camera Adapter and Fiber Base Station (and a standard slow-motion playout server such as SimplyLive or EVS) the camera outputs HFR at up to 8x in HD or 2x in UHD. Up to 4x HFR can be output via a single SDI connector, and higher speeds are split across both SDI outputs.

Frame rates up to 330 fps use the camera’s full dynamic range of 17 stops, while a Sensor Overdrive mode enables frame rates up to 480 fps at a dynamic range of 11 stops. Whatever frame rate is chosen for the slow-motion feed, the system simultaneously outputs a live feed for broadcast, allowing operators to switch between the program frame rate and HFR in real time. A unique phase-blending feature provides control over motion blur and shutter effects in the live feed.

Broadcasters have embraced the ARRI Multicam System because it transforms the visual impact of live coverage, elevating production value and enriching audience experience.

With its Super 35 sensor, high dynamic range and sensitivity and exceptional color fidelity, ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme delivers a base look that stands out from the crowd. Users can choose looks from the ARRI Look Library, try ARRI’s Multicam looks or build their own LUTs—with traditional live painting still possible no matter what look is chosen.

Sports broadcasting is a key application area for the ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme with coverage of indoor, outdoor, individual and team events set to benefit. The camera’s wide dynamic range helps capture high-contrast environments, such as winter sports, while the cinematic image quality conveys the full emotion and drama of decisive moments—all in slow motion.

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Since a separate high-speed camera is no longer required, the HFR content now has the same ARRI look as the regular feed, and a consistent visual style is assured across both the live coverage and highlight reels.

Seamless integration is fundamental to the ARRI Multicam System. When using ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme for a live production, everyone from the engineers and operators to shaders and directors can do their job in the normal way. The LPS-1 Fiber Base Station simply plugs directly into the slow-motion playout server, and an HFR signal is available from the camera via a standard baseband workflow for easy incorporation into the live coverage.

The ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme is now available to order.