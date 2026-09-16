CBS Sacramento to Air UC Davis Football

SACRAMENTO—CBS Sacramento (KMAX), and UC Davis Athletics have announced a new deal that will bring five 2026 UC Davis Aggies football games to the greater Sacramento area via free broadcast TV.

The five-game package gives fans free televised access to a UC Davis team that enters 2026 ranked No. 6 in the FCS. Under third-year head coach Tim Plough, the Aggies are coming off a 9-4 season and a fifth FCS playoff berth since 2018.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to showcasing the teams, traditions and institutions that matter most to Northern California,” said Scott Warren, regional president and general manager, CBS Sacramento and CBS Bay Area. “UC Davis is an important part of the fabric of our region, and we're proud to partner with the university to bring Aggies football free to viewers across the Sacramento area while helping connect more fans with the excitement of the season.”

“Expanding the reach and visibility of Aggie football throughout the Sacramento region continues to be a priority for our department, and this partnership with CBS Sacramento is an important step forward,” said Rocko DeLuca, director of athletics at UC Davis. “Providing free, over-the-air access to our games gives us another opportunity to grow our base of support, connect with UC Davis alumni throughout the Sacramento region and introduce even more fans to Aggie football.”

2026 CBS Sacramento / UC Davis Football Broadcast Schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:00 p.m., Stetson

Saturday, Sept. 26, 7:00 p.m., Montana

Saturday, Oct. 24, 4:00 p.m., Northern Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 7, 4:00 p.m., Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 21, 1:00 p.m., Cal Poly