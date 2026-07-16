Wheatstone to Feature Virtual Mixing Platform at IBC 2026

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone will demonstrate its VMX virtual mixing platform at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, in Amsterdam.

The VMX platform is server-based and web-browser accessible for mixing in any environment on a variety of devices, from recessed touch screens in the studio to tablets at the ballpark.

VMX can be installed on an existing server or a dedicated appliance and offers a selection of tiles including basic utility mixers, a simple virtual mixing interface and complete virtual broadcast consoles for the television newsroom or the radio on-air studio, Wheatstone said.

Virtual consoles are accessible through a web browser, allowing users to quickly add newsrooms, control rooms, voicetrack booths and remote mixing instances on demand—complete with backup mirroring synchronized in real time for instant failover.

VMX is AES67-compliant with an easy-to-install setup wizard, the company said. It is scalable from large enterprise systems to the VMX Nano, priced and scaled for remote or emergency broadcast applications, according to Wheatstone.

VMX is part of Wheatstone’s Layers software-based broadcast suite for virtualizing studio functions as an extension of the WheatNet IP audio network.

Wheatstone will demonstrate the VMX total virtual mixing experience at IBC 2026 stand 8.A51, along with its WheatNet IP audio network of virtual and fixed consoles, talent stations and intelligent I/O access units.

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More information is available on the company’s website.