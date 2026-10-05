Matthews Studio Equipment Ships Sliding Leg C-Stand 2-Pack

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment has made available its 40-inch Sliding Leg C-Stand 2-Pack, which delivers a pair of the company’s stands.

Setups often call for a second C-stand to hold the light, diffusion, backdrop or fill. The 2-Pack provides both in a choice of chrome or black finish. Each offers Matthews’ patented sliding-leg design that enables quick, adjustable leveling on stairs, curbs and uneven ground with no extra hardware, the company said.

Matthews Studio Equipment 40-inch Sliding Leg C-Stand (Image credit: Matthews Studio Equipment)

Each stand reaches a maximum height of 127 inches (321 centimeters), a minimum height of 53.25 inches (135 cm) and carries a load capacity of 22 pounds (10 kilograms), while weighing 16 pounds (7.2 kg). With a footprint of 27.5 inches (70 cm), each stand folds down to a 21-inch (54 cm) base.

Each stand comes with a Matthews 40-inch Hollywood Arm (exclusive to C-stand purchases). It features a knurled baby pin with 1/4-20 tap, complete with Matthews’ safety features, which enable the attachment of any number of items in addition to booming out a fixture. It pairs well with the included 2.5-inch grip head. Also known as “gobo heads,” their serrated jaws and 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch holes ensure set-it-and-forget-it positive locking in every direction, Matthews said.

The 40-inch Sliding Leg C-Stand 2-Pack is available now in chrome with stainless-steel Hollywood Arm (SKU 999101) and black with black powder-coated Hollywood Arm (SKU 999102). Standard shipping is free in the continental U.S.

More information is available on the Matthews website.