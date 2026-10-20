PrimeTime Lighting Systems Unveils Duo Stream Plug-and-Play Lighting

DALLAS—PrimeTime Lighting Systems has introduced the Duo Stream plug-and-play lighting system designed to make professional-level studio lighting simpler and more accessible for a wide range of video production environments.

Duo Stream brings the professional lighting technology to podcasters, content creators, corporate video studios, schools and universities as well as small- to midsized production facilities. It combines professional lighting performance with simplified installation and connectivity, helping users achieve a polished, broadcast-quality look without the complexity traditionally associated with professional studio lighting infrastructure.

“Small to midsized studios no longer need a complicated lighting installation to achieve professional results,” said Glen Harn, president of PrimeTime Lighting Systems. “With Duo Stream, we’re making it easier for smaller studios, content creators and educational facilities and corporate studios to step up to professional lighting. They get professional-quality lighting in a simplified system that’s designed to make installation easier, reduce cabling complexity and deliver the performance they need.”

Designed with ease of use in mind, Duo Stream features a streamlined cabling approach that allows compatible fixtures to be daisy-chained for power and data control through a single cable connection between fixtures. Depending on the system configuration, users can connect up to 28 lights.

The Duo Stream system delivers professional-grade light output, high CRI and TLCI color performance and a 60- to 80-degree beam angle. It is designed to deliver quality illumination for on-camera talent while helping studios make effective use of their lighting equipment.

Duo Stream is made in America and reflects PrimeTime Lighting Systems’ commitment to American manufacturing and professional-grade products built for demanding production environments.

More information is available on the company’s website .