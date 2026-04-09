Portland Fire+ Streaming Platform Launches

PORTLAND, Ore.—The Portland Fire WNBA team has launched Portland Fire+, the team’s official streaming platform priced at $5.99 a month.

Built in partnership with direct-to-consumer streaming technology provider Kiswe, the platform offers live programming, original content, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. The Fire’s live game streaming broadcasts will be presented by Chime.

“Portland Fire+ will serve as a central destination for fans to experience the team in new ways, featuring live streams of key team moments, original episodic series, player features, and exclusive content not available anywhere else,” said Fire senior vice president of marketing and communications, Kimberly Veale. “The platform expands the Fire experience beyond the arena, offering year-round access to the people, preparation, and stories that define the organization.”

Powered by Kiswe, Portland Fire+ provides a scalable digital platform built to support live streaming, premium content distribution, and enhanced fan engagement.

“Kiswe is proud to partner with the Portland Fire on the launch of their direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Fire+, in support of their inaugural WNBA season,” said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to connect the Fire directly to their new fanbase, while also helping to increase access to the growing demand for women’s sports.”

Portland Fire+ subscriptions are available through both monthly and annual plans. Pricing will begin at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually, with limited-time early access offers available ahead of the 2026 season.

For more information on Portland Fire’s 2026 debut season and the streaming service is available at theportlandfire.com .