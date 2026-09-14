TiVo Introduces Agent TiVo

TiVo Platform Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc., has announced Agent TiVo, a new conversational AI-powered entertainment experience designed to transform how operators and entertainment platforms help consumers discover and engage with content across television and streaming environments.

Agent TiVo lets viewers interact naturally by voice or text, helping them find content in the way they think and speak. Instead of relying on traditional keyword searches, viewers can ask questions, refine results through follow-up conversations, receive personalized recommendations and move directly from discovery to action.

"Entertainment choices have expanded dramatically, making content discovery increasingly complex for viewers," said Kevin Lenhart, general manager of pay TV at Xperi. "Agent TiVo combines conversational AI with TiVo's proven voice, discovery and personalization expertise to deliver an experience built specifically for entertainment. The result is a faster, more personalized experience that helps viewers spend less time searching and more time watching, while giving operators and entertainment platforms a powerful new way to deepen engagement."

Built specifically for entertainment, Agent TiVo allows viewers to search naturally by mood, genre, actor, quote, episode, sports team, source, availability and other criteria. The experience adapts throughout the conversation, helping viewers narrow options, explore alternatives and receive recommendations tailored to their interests and viewing habits.

Behind the experience, Agent TiVo combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with TiVo's proven voice technology in a hybrid architecture that intelligently routes queries to the most appropriate models, helping reduce costs and latency. As a result, operators and entertainment platforms can deliver conversational AI experiences without the expense, risk and complexity of an LLM-only approach while maintaining control over their brands, content experiences and platform evolution.

Other key features include:

Entertainment expertise: Optimized for entertainment experiences, not general-purpose AI.

Hybrid architecture: Intelligent model routing helps reduce costs and latency.

Seamless integration: Extends existing TiVo deployments without major platform changes.

Brand control: Fully white-labeled to reflect each operator's brand and content strategy.

Operational simplicity: Delivers conversational AI without the burden of managing an LLM-only solution.

Agent TiVo reflects Xperi’s ongoing commitment to creating intuitive entertainment experiences that help consumers navigate large, fragmented content ecosystems.

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