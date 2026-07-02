Mountain West Conference Launches SVOD Service With New Revenue Model

LAS VEGAS—The Mountain West Conference has launched MW+, a direct-to-consumer streaming platform designed to give its member universities a new way to generate recurring subscription revenue directly from their own fans.

Unlike traditional conference streaming services, a majority of subscriptions purchased through a member school’s dedicated page flow directly back to that institution, creating a new revenue model as conferences navigate the changing economics of college athletics.

The launch reflects a broader shift toward schools and conferences building owned media businesses rather than relying solely on traditional broadcast partners. In addition to live events, MW+, which is powered by Kiswe, features original programming, athlete storytelling, and interactive fan experiences designed to deepen engagement while creating a scalable, year-round business.

With the addition of men’s soccer and men’s swimming and diving, the realigned Mountain West will now sponsor 21 sports. Its all-sports members — Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada-Reno, UNLV, New Mexico, San Jose State, UTEP and Wyoming — will continue to compete across the full Mountain West portfolio, including football.

UC-Davis joins Grand Canyon University, which just completed its first full year in the MW, as all-sport members outside of football, while Colorado College (women's soccer), North Dakota State (football), Northern Illinois (football and women's gymnastics) and Utah Tech (baseball and men's soccer) will compete as affiliate members in designated sports.

In February, the Mountain West announced a new media rights package featuring CBS Sports, Fox Sports, The CW and Kiswe. The agreements with CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Kiswe run for six years (2026-27 through 2031-32), while The CW has committed to a five-year partnership through the 2030-31 season.

In addition to the launch of the new SVOD service MW+, there is now a new conference website driven by SIDEARM that delivers improved navigation, enhanced storytelling, streamlined statistics and a modern user experience.

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MW+ is available on a variety of platforms and devices, including web and mobile web, iPhone and Android mobile devices, streaming devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Channels (coming soon) and more.