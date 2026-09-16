New Data on Who Is Cutting the Broadband Cord and Why
Kagan’s Q1 2026 MediaCensus consumer survey finds that 16% of respondents do not subscribe to a traditional wired home broadband service
As traditional cable operators and telcos grapple with increased competition from satellite and fixed wireless broadband providers, new data from S&P Global Market Intelligence delves into who is cutting the broadband cord and why they are choosing wireless alternatives.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan’s Q1 2026 MediaCensus consumer survey, 16% of respondents do not subscribe to a traditional wired home broadband service, choosing instead fixed wireless, satellite, mobile data, or forgoing home internet entirely.
Among those without a wired connection, 28% report they have never subscribed to a wired broadband service, while 38% severed their wired connection more than 12 months ago.
Non-wired home internet adoption is led by fixed wireless services at 9%, followed by satellite home internet at 2%, smartphone-only home internet users at 2%, and households with no home internet service at 3%, the S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan’s Q1 2026 MediaCensus consumer survey found.
Younger consumers demonstrate the highest rate of broadband cord-cutting, with 23% of 18- to 24-year-olds lacking a wired internet connection, compared to just 11% of consumers aged 65 and older. Furthermore, younger cord-cutters and cord-nevers favor satellite internet while older cord-cutters lean toward fixed wireless or no household internet service.
The research also indicates that rural access and mobile bundling serve as key drivers for alternative internet adoption: 43% of satellite internet subscribers cite living in a rural area without wired options as their main reason for not subscribing to wired broadband, whereas 37% of fixed wireless subscribers report being motivated by bundled deals tied to their mobile plans.
In another notable finding, the study found that smartphone-only internet users rely heavily on mobile feature sets, with 52% citing an unlimited data plan and 37% using their phone as a hotspot. Notably, 24% of smartphone-only users claim local wired options are too expensive, compared to 14% of those with no internet service at all.
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Satellite subscribers represent the largest share of recent broadband cord-cutters, with 61% having dropped wired broadband in the past 12 months whereas fixed wireless subscribers are more established cord-cutters, with 44% having dropped wired service more than a year ago.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.