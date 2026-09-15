Nielsen Marketing Cloud Launches Data Enrichment Capabilities

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced a new Nielsen Marketing Cloud data enrichment solution that will help publishers and brands better utilize their own customer data to run smarter marketing campaigns.

The solution became available on Sept. 15 for Nielsen Marketing Cloud clients in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

"Every company has valuable customer data, but there is often a massive blind spot about key audience attributes beyond their store, website or platform. For the first time, we’re allowing clients to use our deep Nielsen Marketing Cloud audience intelligence in their own secure cloud environments to build a more accurate picture of that customer so they can better personalize and target their campaigns. This marks the beginning of a broader initiative to make Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s media intelligence more accessible, actionable, and interoperable than ever before,” said Kirsten Cummings, GM, Nielsen Marketing Cloud.

In launching the new capabilities, Nielsen noted that in recent years the industry has seen a shift toward using first-party data, which can often be incomplete or fragmented.

The new solution helps businesses maximize the utility of their first-party data by leveraging Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s database of media intelligence, including consumer habits and media consumption data. This results in audience profiles that are ready for targeted campaigns and leads to more accurate segmentation, optimized campaign planning, and better programmatic ad inventory management, Nielsen said.

The solution is backed by Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s intelligence, which has more than 60,000 behavioral, demographic, media consumption, and psychographic attributes. It also utilizes Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s ID spine, which helps resolve device fragmentation so brands can reach the right audience across their screens.