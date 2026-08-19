MS Now to Launch $7.99 DTC Service

NEW YORK—MS Now has unveiled plans to launch its first direct-to-consumer service, which it is calling MS Now Membership, on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for a monthly subscription price of $7.99.

In releasing the launch date and some programming details for the service, which parent company Versant first announced in December 2025, MS Now emphasized that the service is designed to be “an additive experience to the MS Now television and digital offerings.”

It will allow members to interact directly with the brand’s journalists, provide exclusive community features, a new roster of contributors and experts, original content, and 24/7 access to live streams and television programming.

"From the beginning, we've approached this deliberately. When we launched MS Now, our ‘We the People' campaign was never just a tagline. Our mission has always been to inform, engage and empower our audience,” said Rebecca Kutler, president of MS Now. "Our Membership is the first step in a long-term strategy to deepen our relationship with audiences in ways that build on what they already value about MS Now, while addressing what consumers told us was missing from the news experience. We will continue to research, test, and refine this experience because we want it to be something that our loyal MS Now fans genuinely love, as well as something that future fans genuinely need.”

MS Now also reported that it has had more than 3.2 billion views across YouTube and TikTok year to date and more than 80 million podcast downloads. The new service will build on its rapidly growing digital news apparatus, popular mass-market live events and its existing high levels of engagement. The typical viewer watches the network, on average, nine hours every week, the second-most hours viewed of any cable network.

The news outlet also noted that MS Now content is resonating with millions of people outside of the traditional TV landscape, with less than 10% overlap between MS NOW’s television and digital audiences, according to Comscore Content Measurement.

The MS Now Membership will be available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Taxes and fees apply. Through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, new Members can take advantage of an introductory offer of $39.99 for the first full year of Membership