EDO: Spanish-Language TV Ads Outperform Spots in English

The EDO study cited Bad Bunny’s Feb. 8 halftime performance at the Super Bowl as one contributor to a landmark year for Latino culture in the U.S.

NEW YORK—Ads aired during Spanish-language television broadcasts were 50% more impactful than English-language TV ads over the past year, according to research released today from EDO.

The research, presented in the analytics firm’s third annual “Spanish Language TV Outcomes Report,” is based on 1.3 million ad airings and 332 billion impressions across 631 brands. EDO said it applies the same measurement standard to each advertiser, network and language, giving the industry a single, comparable view of what's actually driving outcomes across an increasingly fragmented TV landscape.

The report comes following 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performing a solo headline Super Bowl halftime show—two contributors to a landmark year in Latino culture, EDO said.

The average Spanish-language ad was 24% more effective than the average English-language ad on a per-person, per-second basis—even after controlling for audience size. That edge held across genres, with Spanish-language content outperforming English-language programming by 44% in scripted entertainment, 48% in news and 9% in reality programming.

“Spanish-language TV (SLTV) is no longer just the most overlooked opportunity in advertising—it’s also one of the fastest-growing,” said Laura Grover, senior vice president and head of client solutions at EDO. “For years, the average SLTV ad has delivered more bang for the marketer’s buck by driving stronger engagement than the average English-language TV ad. But over the past year, this delta has grown even wider, delivering stronger outcomes across brand categories and measurable business impact for advertisers.”

The report also highlights standout brand performance during the World Cup. Telemundo's on-screen hydration-break sponsorships, a first for the tournament, drove 39 times as much impact as a typical ad on English- or Spanish-language TV.

McDonald’s ads during the hydration break were 438% more effective than the average SLTV World Cup advertiser, while creative from Airbnb and Ford both outperformed the World Cup field by triple digits.

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The value didn't end when the final whistle blew. Only 19% of creatives that debuted during the World Cup ran elsewhere on SLTV afterward, EDO reported, but those that did kept performing, driving 43% greater effectiveness than the SLTV average when airing during soccer coverage post-tournament and 15% more during nonsoccer programming.

The “Spanish Language TV Outcomes Report” is available for download.