WHYY Completes Acquisition of Penn State’s WPSU

PHILADELPHIA and UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa—WHYY and Penn State University announced the completion of WHYY’s acquisition of WPSU, ensuring the continuation of public media service for approximately 1.5 million residents across central and northern Pennsylvania and beginning a new chapter for the station and the communities it serves.

With the transaction officially complete, Philadelphia public broadcaster WHYY now operates WPSU’s television and radio stations under the WPSU name and call letters. WPSU will remain locally focused and locally run, serving viewers in central and northern Pennsylvania with local television, radio and digital content in addition to PBS and NPR programming.

“Today is both a continuation and a beginning,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY president and CEO. “For more than 70 years, WPSU has been a trusted resource for the people of central and northern Pennsylvania. Our responsibility now is to honor that trust while building an even stronger and more sustainable WPSU for the generations ahead.”

“We are deeply grateful to the growing number of generous donors from Centre County and southeastern Pennsylvania who have stepped forward at this pivotal moment. Their early support is providing the working capital necessary not only to keep WPSU’s vital service strong during this transition, but to begin investing in its future and growing its impact over time.”

The completion of the transaction follows nearly two years of planning and collaboration between WHYY and Penn State, culminating in the Federal Communications Commission’s September approval of the transfer of WPSU’s broadcast licenses to WHYY.