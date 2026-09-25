YouTube Embraces Microdramas with Features for Episodic Shorts

In a blog post announcing new features that expand the ways content creators can tell stories and interact with content, YouTube announced that it is launching capabilities to create episodic short series or what it is calling "YouTube Shorts series."

With Shorts series, creators can now structure their Shorts into seasons and episodes, while new features like custom thumbnails and sequential playback make it easy for viewers to discover new Shorts and keep watching. Shorts series rolled out to creators, across web, mobile, and TV on Sept. 23.

The launch builds on the growing popularity of episodic, multi-part storytelling on the platform.

YouTube noted in its official blog that creators from around the world such as Kinigra Deon and GOKKO CLUB are already leaning into episodic, multi-part storytelling with Shorts and that they had seen a “huge increase in popularity in microdramas. In the first half of 2026 alone, microdramas on YouTube surpassed 6.5 billion views, with watch time growing by over 50% year-over-year. And even though microdramas are a mobile-first format, views of microdrama content on TV alone increased by over 90% year-over-year,” the official YouTube blog reported.

YouTube also announced that posts are also getting an upgrade to enhance how creators connect with their communities. “On average, more than 300M users engage with posts daily on YouTube,” the blog explained. “On web and mobile devices, viewers will now be recommended posts from the Shorts feed, expanding creators’ audiences. And in the coming months, we’re bringing posts to TVs so you can easily find and engage with creators from the comfort of your couch.”

More information is available here .